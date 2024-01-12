Dream in Color! Popular Selections from the 2024 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Collection Now on shopDisney

The festival season at EPCOT never ends, but the theming does change and January welcomes back the International Festival of the Arts! 2024 will bring in new and returning creators as the Park celebrates the best in Culinary, Performance, and Visual Art, of course new merchandise will be rolling out too, and several selections have started to pop up on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

We’re dizzy with excitement for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, but most of all we’re loving the new merchandise collections that generously feature Figment!

Fans who can’t make it to the park for the wintertime festival can flock to shopDisney where they’ll be able to purchase selections from this year’s artistic collection that includes: Spirit Jerseys Lug Crossbody Bag Figment Disney Munchlings Micro Plush



Figment Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024

The running theme in 2024 is “Make Every Day a Work of Art” and the sentiment can be found on Spirit Jerseys and other collectible items.

Figment is floating around too, paintbrush in hand, as he spreads colors of red, orange and yellow across various accessories.

Other icons joining Figment are miniature images of the World Showcase Pavilions, musical symbols, painters’ palettes, Spaceship Earth and tasty treats.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024 featuring Figment merchandise is available now on shopDisney

Stay tuned as more items roll out during the festival!

Figment Skeeter Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug – EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024

Figment Fig-Clair Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – EPCOT Festival of the Arts – Micro 4" – Limited Release

