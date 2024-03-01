We might still be in the early part of 2024, but before you know Spring will arrive kicking off graduation season. As the notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” echo in your head, Disney Store is here to help you plan your celebration in style with Graduation Ear Hats & Headbands designed just for this occasion.

What’s Happening:

Congratulations friend! You’ve just graduated from [insert school/program here], what are you going to do next? You’re going to a Disney Resort right?

Whether you’re celebrating your accomplishments at the Happiest or Most Magical Place on Earth or enjoying the festivities right at home, why not bring some Disney fashion to the mix?

Disney Store has just released their 2024 Graduation Ear Hat & Headbands that allow guests to mark the occasion with a bit of Disney flair.

Mickey Mouse Graduation Ear Headband for Adults 2024

The Ear Headband style is a popular choice and features a miniature graduation cap—complete with gold tassel—in the center of the traditional Mickey Ears design. The cap and headband are presented in traditional blue and golden embroidery script on the side reads, “Class of 2024.”

Fans who prefer the more traditional cap will come across a similar design, with a flat mortarboard to simulate the classic look, and two Mickey ears to make it magical.

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Graduation Cap for Adults – 2024

A gold tassel is attached at the top and can be moved from side to side, just like the real thing. The front features “Class of 2024″ embroidery marking the important date, while the back has eyelets and lacing for an adjustable, secure fit.

Disney Graduation Ear Hats & Headbands are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$34.99.

