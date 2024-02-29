We are bouncing off the walls with excitement because we get a bonus day this year! That’s right, folks today is the oh-so-rare February 29th aka Leap Day that only comes around every four years. So what is Disney Store doing to celebrate? Offering $50 off any purchase of $175+ with the code LEAP.
- We try to make every day worth celebrating, but today is extra special since it’s Leap Day! This year, Disney Store is commemorating February 29th with bonus savings just because they can.
- Today Only! Guests can save $50 on orders of $175+ and free shipping when they use the code LEAP at checkout.
- Best of all this applies to almost anything you can throw in your cart including new arrivals, limited release items, and even select sale merchandise (exclusions apply).
- If you’ve been waiting for the universe to give you a sign to do some Disney shopping, this is it! Stock up on home essentials, new wardrobe staples, cute gifts for the kids or whatever your magical heart desires.
- Below are some of our favorite finds at Disney Store. Happy Leap Day and happy shopping!
New Arrivals
Mickey Mouse Throw Blanket – Mickey Mouse Home Collection
Disney Store Logo Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Ghost-Spider Interactive Remote Control Bot – Limited Release
Ariel Anime Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Little Mermaid
Mickey Mouse Roarin' Safari Dino Playset – Disney Junior
Items Over $100Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults by Vans – Disney100
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Doll Set – Disney100 – 12"
Winnie the Pooh Folding Garden Stool with Detachable Storage Tote Bag and Tools
Mickey Mouse Deluxe Disney100 Figure – Limited Release
Mickey Mouse and Friends Rolling Luggage – Small 21"
Mickey Mouse Icon Beaded Earrings by Rebecca Hook
Sale
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Happy Birthday Ornament
Disneyland Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Red
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse 95th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release
Scarlet Witch Ear Headband for Adults – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Inspired by Belle – Beauty and the Beast Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"
Barely Necessities Picks
Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Indigo T-Shirt Dress for Women by Tommy Bahama
Cinderella Ear Headband for Adults
Walt Disney Studios Street Sign Miniature – Disney100
