We are bouncing off the walls with excitement because we get a bonus day this year! That’s right, folks today is the oh-so-rare February 29th aka Leap Day that only comes around every four years. So what is Disney Store doing to celebrate? Offering $50 off any purchase of $175+ with the code LEAP.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We try to make every day worth celebrating, but today is extra special since it’s Leap Day! This year, Disney Store is commemorating February 29th with bonus savings just because they can.

Today Only! Guests can save $50 on orders of $175+ and free shipping when they use the code LEAP at checkout.

Best of all this applies to almost anything you can throw in your cart including new arrivals, limited release items, and even select sale merchandise (exclusions apply).

If you’ve been waiting for the universe to give you a sign to do some Disney shopping, this is it! Stock up on home essentials, new wardrobe staples, cute gifts for the kids or whatever your magical heart desires.

Below are some of our favorite finds at Disney Store

New Arrivals

Mickey Mouse Throw Blanket – Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Disney Store Logo Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Ghost-Spider Interactive Remote Control Bot – Limited Release

Ariel Anime Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Little Mermaid

Mickey Mouse Roarin' Safari Dino Playset – Disney Junior

Items Over $100

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Doll Set – Disney100 – 12"

Winnie the Pooh Folding Garden Stool with Detachable Storage Tote Bag and Tools

Mickey Mouse Deluxe Disney100 Figure – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse and Friends Rolling Luggage – Small 21"

Mickey Mouse Icon Beaded Earrings by Rebecca Hook

Sale

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Happy Birthday Ornament

Disneyland Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Red

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse 95th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Scarlet Witch Ear Headband for Adults – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Inspired by Belle – Beauty and the Beast Disney ily 4EVER Doll – 11"

Barely Necessities Picks

Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Indigo T-Shirt Dress for Women by Tommy Bahama

Cinderella Ear Headband for Adults

Walt Disney Studios Street Sign Miniature – Disney100

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!