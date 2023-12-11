Paws and Claws! Stitch Stars on New Apparel Collection at shopDisney

Our favorite Elvis lover, Stitch, is a staple character on shopDisney and with good reason: he’s so much fun! From crazy antics and troublemaking tendencies, to those oh so adorable quiet moments, Sitch is a great merchandise feature as proven by a new collection on shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We could all use more Stitch in our lives and shopDisney is helping to make that possible with their new Stitch Collection.
- The energetic alien is the subject of a new apparel series and we can’t wait to get our hands on every piece!
- The star item of the series is a long sleeve pullover that features a large version of Stitch on the bottom half. He’s got his arms up and has the happiest expression on his face.
Stitch Pullover Fashion Sweatshirt for Women – Lilo & Stitch – $56.99
- Of course that’s not all as this collection brings Stitch to live on button downs, shorts, accessories, and even a fun figural lamp!
Stitch Light – $29.99
- Guests will find the new Stitch Collection available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$88.00.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Stitch Hooded Rain Jacket for Women – $64.99
- Stitch MagicBand+ – Lilo & Stitch – $44.99
- Stitch Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $54.99
- Stitch Tote Bag – Lilo & Stitch – $34.99
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com