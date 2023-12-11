Paws and Claws! Stitch Stars on New Apparel Collection at shopDisney

Our favorite Elvis lover, Stitch, is a staple character on shopDisney and with good reason: he’s so much fun! From crazy antics and troublemaking tendencies, to those oh so adorable quiet moments, Sitch is a great merchandise feature as proven by a new collection on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We could all use more Stitch in our lives and shopDisney is helping to make that possible with their new Stitch Collection.

The energetic alien is the subject of a new apparel series and we can’t wait to get our hands on every piece!

The star item of the series is a long sleeve pullover that features a large version of Stitch on the bottom half. He’s got his arms up and has the happiest expression on his face.

Stitch Pullover Fashion Sweatshirt for Women – Lilo & Stitch – $56.99

Of course that’s not all as this collection brings Stitch to live on button downs, shorts, accessories, and even a fun figural lamp!

Stitch Light – $29.99

Guests will find the new Stitch Collection available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$88.00.

and prices range from $19.99-$88.00. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!