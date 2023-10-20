Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of “Return of the Jedi” with 3-Foot Tall Wicket W. Warrick Plush

It’s been 40 years since the Ewoks helped the Rebels destroy the Empire and our love for the cuddly creatures has only grown! As fans celebrate Return of the Jedi’s milestone anniversary, shopDisney is introducing an amazing giant collectible plush of the furry hero known as Wicket W. Warrick.

Many Disney-owned franchises have enjoyed milestone anniversaries in 2023 including Star Wars. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, the third film in the Original Trilogy.

Merchandise collections have launched throughout the year spanning apparel, collectibles, and pins and now shopDisney is presenting their most interesting offer yet: a nearly life size Ewok plush of Wicket W. Warrick!

The character is celebrated for helping to defeat the Empire, rallying his fellow residents of the planet Endor in joining the Rebels, and ultimately saving the day.

Fans who’ve always wanted a Wicket companion of their own can add this hefty 30 pound plush to their collection and show their true devotion to all things Star Wars.

The plush measures an impressive 37-inches tall (3 feet, 1-inch), close to the actual height of Ewoks. His body features both light brown and white fur and he wears a simulated leather hood.

Wicket has shiny black eyes and his mouth is slightly open revealing two large teeth.

The Wicket Ewok Collector’s Plush is available now on shopDisney and sells for $499.99. Limit of one per guest.

While guests can enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) an additional handling charge of $5 will be added to this item.

“Almost as tall as the real creature and just as fiercely adorable, this super size plush is modeled after the great Wicket W. Warrick. Created with exacting detail with a collector's eye for authenticity, he looks as if he has just stepped out of the forest of Endor.”

Wicket Ewok Collectors Plush – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – 40th Anniversary – 3 Feet 1″ – $499.99

Giant Wicket W. Warrick plush

Exacting detail

Furry body

Molded plastic eyes, nose, and mouth

Simulated leather cloak

Ages 6+

Approx. 37'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 26'' L

Weight: 30 lbs.

