Toss some confetti, grab a handful of balloons, take a bite of cake and join RockLove in celebrating their birthday! Better yet, why not do some shopping and treat yourself to your favorite RockLove styles? As the jewelry brand commemorates their big day, they’re passing savings on to guests with a 30% off flash sale that applies to items sitewide.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.

Today, though, RockLove is treating fans to a Birthday Flash Sale on their entire assortment of beautiful jewelry!

Whether you love Star Wars villains, Marvel heroes, Disney Princesses, or Pixar pals, today’s the day to scoop up all of your favorite designs as you celebrate your fandom and RockLove’s birthday.

Stories like Mulan and The Princess and the Frog are featured in several ways but our favorites are the floral options like the Cherry Blossom Stacker rings Water Lily earrings that embrace the essence or Mulan and Tiana.

Then when it comes to Marvel, we love a masked hero and Ghost Spider (Gwen Stacy) shines on the Mask ring that features hand-painted enamel for her signature look. Black Panther is a powerful figure and his iconic mask takes over this stunning Legacy Crystal Icon necklace.

There’s so much to choose from if you’re a Star Wars fan, and today we’re feeling the call of the Dark Side. The Darth Vader Kyber Crystal necklace Stormtrooper Helmet ring

Finally we’re taking a look at tearjerker Pixar movies Coco and Up. Travel to the Land of the Dead with Miguel and his adorable dog Dante who's featured as alebrije on this colorful pendant necklace Grape Soda earrings

The RockLove assortment of jewelry is o n sale for 30% off but the offer is only good Friday, March 29th.

Discount is added in the cart, no code needed.

