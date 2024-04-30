Last year, Disney Store received a shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that included Ahsoka Tano’s lightsaber hilts. Now the in demand collectible is making a return, and just in time for Star Wars Day.

What’s Happening:

Many fans love visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Fortunately for those of us who can’t frequent the Disney Parks, Disney Store is the answer and today, guests at home can acquire Ahsoka Tano’s lightsaber hilts designed after her weapons in Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.

Perfect for display in your Star Wars collection, or for use as cosplay at any fan convention, these detailed hilts give fans a more immersive way to live out Ahsoka’s story.

While this hilt set does not include lightsaber blades, they will connect with Disney’s with the essential accessories that can be purchased separately

The Ahsoka Tano hilts are available now at Disney Store

Ahsoka Tano

“Feel at one with the Force with these Legacy Lightsaber hilts inspired the famous Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka, former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a veteran in the battle of the Clone Wars, is known for her strong leadership and skill. With these detailed recreations of Ahsoka's Lightsaber hilts you can begin your destiny and follow in the footsteps of one of the most recognizable former Jedi. Hear epic sound effects and see the blades glow blue and green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades into each hilt, sold separately. Hilts come in a lined display box with Fulcrum symbol on front.”

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilts – Star Wars: Clone Wars – $249.99

Includes hilt and case with hinged lid and lined interior

Fulcrum symbol on front of case

Ahsoka hilts inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade green and blue, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Requires 6 x AAA batteries, included

Long hilt: 11'' x 3'' x 2''

Short hilt: 9 1/2'' x 2 1/4'' x 2''

Case: 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2'' x 4 1/2''

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!