Fun.com Debuts Exclusive Loungefly That Mischievous, Scaly, Burdened with Glorious Purpose!

Quick! Name your favorite Loki variant! It’s Alligator Loki isn’t it? That’s exactly what Loungefly was hoping you’d say! The fashion brand has teamed up with Fun.com for an incredible exclusive cosplay bag that’s shaped like the infamous reptile.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

All hail Alligator Loki! From his golden horned hat to the scaly skin, the God of Mischief in reptile form has been a big hit with fans and brands alike.

In fact Loungelfy is so hyped by this unusual variant that they’ve turned him into a stylish crossbody bag. No, no, no! Not in that way! We promise no real alligators have been hurt in this process. This is all just for fun!

And speaking of fun, this stylish accessory is a Fun.com exclusive that joins their exciting Loungefly lineup

As always, this perfect cosplay bag is made with vegan leather materials then shaped and stuffed with fiber-filling to achieve an alligator shape.

Fans will appreciate the dark and lime green shades used for Alligator Loki’s belly and legs while a faux alligator skin texture provides a bit of realism.

Adding even more dimension and character to the bag are embroidered teeth, glassy black eyes, soft-sculpted spine plates, and clawed feet that, get this, featured jointed connections!

When it comes to storage, the bag opens across the back to reveal a pocket with a printed fabric lining featuring Loki horns and Asgardian runes; and the side of the bag has a single pocket that will comfortably hold essentials.

Loungefly Alligator Loki Crossbody Bag | Loungefly Bags and Backpacks – $90.00

This Loki-inspired crossbody looks great when worn and features a removable strap so it can look awesome as a standalone display piece.

Guests will find the Alligator Loki bag available for pre-order exclusively at Fun.com

It sells for $90.00 and is expected to ship later this month to arrive in time for the holiday gifting season!

More Loki Fun:

Add these styles to your wardrobe and home and let Loki and the TVA to invade your space.

Marvel Loki Cosplay Hat

Miss Minutes Loki Tapestry Blanket

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!