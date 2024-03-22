Star Wars fans can relish in the stories of the Clone Wars era and grow their lightsaber collection with two incredible hilts that just landed at Disney Store. Anakin Skywalker and Cal Kestis (Jedi: Fallen Order game) are the latest characters to be honored with replica lightsaber hits and these impressive display pieces won’t be around for long.

What’s Happening:

Many fans love visiting Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ) for a Star Wars shopping experience where they can find a wide range of products including lightsaber hilts.

Fortunately for those of us who can't frequent the Disney Parks, Disney Store is the answer and today, guests at home can acquire both Anakin Skywalker's and Cal Kestis' lightsaber hilts.

While not as elaborate as the Legacy Lightsaber hilts that come in custom boxes and have musical cues, these collectibles do feature electronic noise and light effects that activate when connected with a Disney lightsaber blade ( sold separately

Additionally, each comes in a carrying case decorated with the Jedi Knight symbol.

Guests will find both Star Wars lightsaber hilts available now at Disney Store with prices ranging from $159.99-$169.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars – $159.99

Includes hilt and case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Ages 8+

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

Hilt: approx. 10 4/5'' x 2 3/4'' x 2 1/2''

Cal Kestis

Cal Kestis LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars – $169.99

Includes hilt, additional ''broken'' end cap, and case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue when attached to one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately

Additional ''broken'' end cap attaches to hilt

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Ages 8+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: approx. 17'' x 2 1/6'' x 2 1/4''

Star Wars on Disney Store:

