Revisit Pandora with New “Avatar: The Way of Water” Funko Pop! at Entertainment Earth

Pandora is never far off when you have Avatar Funko Pop! figures to keep you company! A new wave of the collectibles inspired by characters from The Way of Water have been revealed and fans can pre-order their favorites on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Last December, Avatar: The Way of Water sailed into theaters and took audiences on an epic journey through Pandora that we haven’t stopped thinking about.

sailed into theaters and took audiences on an epic journey through Pandora that we haven’t stopped thinking about. Now as the first anniversary approaches, Funko is releasing a new wave of Pop! figures that include: Jake Neytiri Lo'ak Quaritch



Avatar: The Way of Water Jake Sully (Battle) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1549

Avatar: The Way of Water Recom Quaritch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1552

All four figures are depicted as Na’vi with traditional blue skin and markings, pointed ears, tails, and yellow eyes. This group is ready to do battle as each holds weapons, and is positioned in a defensive stance.

Avatar: The Way of Water Neytiri (Battle) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1550

Avatar: The Way of Water Lo'ak Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1551

