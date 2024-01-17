It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bambi and his forest friends on collectible merchandise, but Funko is finally giving the animals some love and just in time for Spring! Three new Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and showcase the adolescent animals enjoying the season.

What’s Happening:

We know, we know, we just entered the Winter season, but we’re already dreaming about springtime! Fortunately Funko understands the feeling and they’re focusing our attention on the charming creatures from Bambi.

The young Prince of the Forest and his two friends Thumper and Flower are ready to bring some sunshine and cheer to your Disney collection as part of this new series of Pop! figures.

Babmi is happily resting in a pile of flowers white and pink flowers and he has the most joyous expression on his face.

Bambi Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1433

Joining the springtime scene is Thumper who’s sitting down so the bottoms of his large feet are fully visible. He’s holding a flower and looks like he’s about to roll on his back in laughter.

Bambi Thumper Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1435

Bambi’s black and white striped friend Flower the skunk is also fond of the flower pile but unlike the deer, he’s standing among the petals.

Bambi Flower Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1434

The Bambi Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop! collection is Each sells for $11.99 and items are expected to ship to fans in March 2024.

