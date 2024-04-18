Whether you’re visiting Tatooine, Batuu, Kashyyyk, Endor, Corellia, Geonosis, Bespin or one of the other hundreds of planets in the Star Wars universe, you can keep yourself stylish and comfortable thanks to Barefoot Dreams. As May The 4th gets ever closer, Barefoot Dreams is taking this opportunity to highlight their Star Wars collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

May the fourth be with you! Barefoot Dreams is inviting fans to dive into a galaxy far, far away with their iconic collection that combines cozy accessories and apparel with images of beloved characters.

Indulge in the plush embrace of robes, apparel, and blankets that are perfect for movie night, or any time you want to add a touch of Star Wars magic to your everyday loungewear.

CozyChic® Star Wars™ Classics Pet Sweater

The collection has something for adults, kids, babies and pets meaning every room in your house can have a Star Wars element if you so desire!

The current offerings feature the Mandalorian, Grogu, the Star Wars logo, Boba Fett, and Tatooine. Shop the full collection now at Barefoot Dreams

CozyChic® Star Wars™ Classics Ribbed Robe

CozyChic® Mandalorian "This Is The Way" Throw

CozyChic® The Mandalorian™ Youth Cozy

CozyChic® Star Wars™ Boba Fett Throw

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!