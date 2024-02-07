We could all use a bit of Disney bling in our jewelry collections and Girls Crew has a wonderful selection of charming and elegant designs that are fan forward and appropriate for a range of ages. Their latest selections include Beauty and the Beast collection themed to the animated classic.

Step into the world of Beauty and the Beast as Girls Crew brings the “tale as old as time” to life through a lovely assortment of jewelry.

as Girls Crew brings the “tale as old as time” to life through a lovely assortment of jewelry. Fans can celebrate their favorite characters and icons from the film through a series of rings featuring the enchanted objects Mrs. Potts, Chip, Lumiere, Cogsworth and the Beast’s Enchanted Rose encased in its glass dome.

Disney Beauty & The Beast Enchanted Rose Ring

Each ring is available in three finishes: gold, rose gold, or silver and select rings are available in sizes 4-9.

If fans are anxious for another item to mix and match in their personal collection, the Beauty and the Beast necklace is the way to go.

This accessory is decorated with five character charms including the enchanted objects and Belle in her yellow gown. As with the rings, the necklace comes in gold, rose gold or silver finishes.

The Beauty and the Beast jewelry collection is available now directly from Girls Crew and prices range from $38.00-$68.00.

Disney Beauty & The Beast Lumiere Ring

Disney Beauty & The Beast Cogsworth Ring

Disney Beauty & The Beast Mrs. Potts Ring

Disney Beauty & The Beast Chip Ring

Disney Beauty & The Beast Necklace

Disney and Girls Crew:

