Whether you’re traveling to the fun awaiting on a Disney vacation or heading somewhere outside the whimsy of Disney, Bioworld wants to help fans carry a bit of the magic with them through character-inspired luggage. This Spring, the pop culture brand will launch a new Mickey Mouse luggage line and they’re sharing a sneak peek at the first item to debut.

Ready to travel in luxury with a little Disney magic? Bioworld and Disney announced today their upcoming brand new luggage line, with the first piece featuring the iconic Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse’s big round ears are recognized world wide, so it makes sense that Bioworld would choose him to kick off their chic line of Disney-themed luggage.

While more pieces are on the way, the first item to debut is a spinner carry-on bag featuring four rotating double wheels to make transportation a breeze.

The bag also boasts a soft touch handle, reinforced zipper lining, and built-in TSA approved combination lock that blends into the side of the bag.

For this new line, Bioworld is opting to keep things simple and sleek while still focusing on the fun associated with Mickey Mouse. The chocolate brown textured exterior is decorated with dozens of dark brown Mickey heads that offer just enough contrast to be seen, while keeping the nod to the fandom subtle.

The bag measures 22″ H x 13.5″ W x 8.5″ D and sells for $199.00. It will go on sale starting March 2024

Micahel Nolan, SVP at Bioworld on moving into the luggage category: “ Bioworld was in the luggage business prior to Covid. We had the technical knowledge as well as excellent sourcing. But luggage was part of our bag division. We built a ‘travel’ division with a distinct focus on licensed and branded travel goods. Our vision was to incorporate technical features and innovation into an area of luggage that was previously quite basic.”

Michael Nolan on quality standards: "Bioworld embraces speed only when product quality is assured at a very high level. We install in-house testing facilities in our luggage factories. Travel products must stand up to the rigors of all kinds of extreme handling."

