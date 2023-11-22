Black Friday/Cyber Monday Super Sale: Take Up to 50% Off In-Stock Collectibles at Beast Kingdom

This is indeed the week for Disney fans to shop especially with so many retailers offering fantastic savings for Black Friday/Cyber Monday! Our friends at Beast Kingdom are hosting their biggest sale ever with discounts up to 50% off on a fun selection of figures, statues, and diorama designs from the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars universes.

Did someone say sale?! As shoppers gear up for the winter holidays and start making or checking off their gift lists, Beast Kingdom is hoping to make things a bit easier and least for Disney collectors.

is hoping to make things a bit easier and least for Disney collectors. Fans looking for a thoughtful gift that also serves as a gorgeous display piece will love the various collectibles that celebrate favorite characters and stories from across the Walt Disney Company and with seasonal savings happening now, it’s the best time to shop.

Beast-Kingdom USA | Fantasia Master Craft The Sorcerers Apprentice

For a limited time Beast Kingdom is offering up to 50% off in-stock items including figurines, action figures, diorama sets, banks, and so much more.

Don’t miss out! Beast Kingdom’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday super sale is happening now and ends on December 6, 2023 . Guests can also enjoy Free Shipping within the contiguous United States on in-stock orders totaling more than $150 USD pre-tax.

. Guests can also enjoy within the contiguous United States on in-stock orders totaling more than $150 USD pre-tax. Below are some of our favorite collectibles and you can check out the entire assortment for yourself on Beast Kingdom’s website.

Limited time offer until December 6th.

Restrictions apply

Disney Collectibles

Whether you’re a fan of the “leader of the band” (Mickey Mouse), want to commemorate “100 Years of Wonder,” or have an affinity for Disney Princesses, these detailed, colorful figures will look great in your ever growing Disney collection.

Beast-Kingdom USA | DAH-042 Disney Classic Donald Duck

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-025 Pinocchio Master Craft Pinocchio

Beast-Kingdom USA | PBC-012 Disney Classic Series Pull Back Car Set

Beast-Kingdom USA | BUST-007 Disney Princess Series-Rapunzel

Beast-Kingdom USA | D-Stage -047-THE BAND CONCERT

Marvel Collectibles

Super heroes come in all sizes and so do figurines! You can assemble your epic team or pay homage to the late great Stan Lee with these incredible selections.

Beast-Kingdom USA | Diorama Stage-140-The Infinity Saga-Antman

Beast-Kingdom USA | LS-086 Loki Frog of Thunder Life Size Statue

Beast-Kingdom USA | Diorama Stage-083-Wanda & Vision-Wanda Close Box

Beast-Kingdom USA | X-MEN Gambit Egg Attack Action Figure

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-030 Stan Lee Master Craft The King Of Cameos

Star Wars Collectibles

The galaxy may be far, far away, but right here at home, the stories live on in our hearts and minds. From the lure of the Dark Side to the triumph of good, your display case can help bring balance to the Force courtesy of Beast Kingdom.

Beast-Kingdom USA | EAA-113 STAR WARS Darth Vader (Glow in the dark ver.)

Beast-Kingdom USA | EAA-162 Star Wars Shoretrooper

Beast-Kingdom USA | EAA-027SP Star Wars Boba Fett Arena Suit

Beast-Kingdom USA | EAA-014S Star Wars: A New Hope Dewback & Imperial Sandtrooper

Beast-Kingdom USA | The Mandalorian & The Child duo pack EAA-111

Other Collectibles

Gargoyles? Pixar films? Avatar? Say yes to all and then some with this assortment of detailed figures.

Beast-Kingdom USA | DAH-034 Gargoyles Goliath

Beast-Kingdom USA | MEA-032SP UP SERIES Carl and Ellie (2 Pack)

Beast-Kingdom USA | Diorama Stage-073-Eve

Beast-Kingdom USA | DAH-033DX TOY STORY Sid Phillips

Beast-Kingdom USA | DS-132-Avatar: The Way Of Water-Neytiri Mini

