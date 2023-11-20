Icy Cool Blue and Purple Collection Surfaces on shopDisney

It’s always fun when Disney adds a new color story to their line of Disney Parks Spirit Jerseys and the latest addition is Blue and Purple. This icy combination seems to offer cool winter vibes as well as summery fun, so you can style yourself the Disney way all year long!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If your Spirit Jersey collection needs a little refresh, shopDisney has just the thing: their new Blue and Purple collection that extends to Ear Headbands and a trendy Loungefly bag too!

About five years ago the Spirit Jersey trend took off and fans instantly fell in love with Disney's offerings that revealed new color stories on a regular basis. Well the fun continues with the latest color that’s the perfect blend of wintry hues and playful summer vibes.

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Blue and Purple

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Blue and Purple

The blue in this case is a pleasant aqua (or “pistachio” for the kids collection) that’s accented with shimmery purple lettering for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Kids – Pistachio

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Kids – Pistachio

The mini backpack is covered in dark blue, purple, and turquoise sequins then accented with a pretty aqua bow.

Minnie Mouse Sequin Loungefly Mini Backpack – Blue and Purple

The ear headband has the same sequins as the backpack however the bow for this accessory is a softer turquoise blue. It also features mini rhinestone decor on the bow and a giant rhinestone gem in the center of the headband.

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband with Bow for Adults – Blue and Purple

The Blue and Purple Collection is available now on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!