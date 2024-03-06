It’s time to fill your display case with more Funko Pop! figures and Entertainment Earth has dozens of great options to choose from. What’s even better is the popular Buy One Get One 50% off sale is back making this a great time to scoop up your favorite in-stock Funko collectibles!

What’s Happening:

Today feels like a great day to go shopping and fortunately, Entertainment Earth has a Funko sale you won’t want to miss.

Now through March 31 guests purchasing qualifying Funko items can enjoy great savings on a variety of in-stock Funko products. Best of all this offer applies to: Pop! and Soda Figures Plush Games And more

So whether you’re in need of a new collectible or want to get a great gift for your fellow Funko fans, don’t pass up this incredible sale.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #09

The Buy One, Get One 50% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code WINTER79 !

on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code ! Below are some of our favorite Funko items, and you can check out the entire assortment for yourself on Entertainment Earth. Happy shopping!

Good To Know:

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 50% off

The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 50% off

Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise

This offer cannot be used with any other offer

Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

Pop! Figures

Star Wars: Ahsoka Morgan Elsbeth Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #684

The Marvels Nick Fury Funko Soda Vinyl Figure

Disney Ultimate Princess Mulan Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1020

Marvel Venomized Groot Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #511

Pins

Star Wars First Order Jet Trooper White Glow-in-the-Dark Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #39

Disney Holiday Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #22

Lilo & Stitch Stitch With Ukulele Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #25

Star Wars Dark Side Darth Vader Neon Blue Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #49

Games

Disney Princess Pattern Party Game

Disney Kingdomania Expandable Game Super Game Pack

The Nightmare Before Christmas Blacklight 500-Piece Funko Pop! Puzzle

Disney Pixar Cars Launch 'N' Race Game

Plush and Accessories

​​Haunted Mansion Phineas 7-Inch Plush – Entertainment Earth

Wish Valentino 7-Inch Funko Plush – Entertainment Earth

Star Wars: Ahsoka Funko Mini-Backpack

Star Wars: Ahsoka All-Over Print Funko Nylon Backpack

