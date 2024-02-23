Whether you celebrate every holiday on the calendar or just pick and choose your favorites, there’s probably a Disney merchandise selection to help mark the occasion. As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, we’re taking a look at the green Disney selections available from BoxLunch. Sure most of these finds have nothing to do with the holiday, but if you want to make sure you’re wearing green to avoid getting pinched on March 17th, check out these offerings.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to themed merchandise for every season and holiday and they can find some of the best selections at BoxLunch. The niche fandom retailer has a wonderful assortment of green Disney items that will serve you well on St. Patrick’s Day. First we’ve got to start with this youth top that reads, “This is My Lucky Disney Shirt” and features shamrocks icons.

Disney Lucky Youth T-Shirt – GREEN

Ahsoka Tano and Grogu are also feeling the green vibes on this solid black shirt with a bright chartreuse image of the Force sensitive duo. For those seeking something with a classic feel, Leprechaun Mickey Mouse is tinted green on an emerald shirt and he’s updated his trousers to feature shamrock buttons. Oh, and let’s not forget about Stitch! He’s traded in his blue hues for some bright green on this “Let The Shenanigans Begin” top for women.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Ahsoka Yoda T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Mickey Mouse Leprechaun Mickey T-Shirt – GREEN

Disney Lilo & Stitch Let The Shenanigans Begin Womens T-Shirt – GREY

The last of our St. Patrick’s selection brings us this Tinker Bell cup that has her sitting on and surrounded by some three leaf clovers. Good things come in threes so let’s hope your luck doesn’t run out.

Disney Tinker Bell All Over Clover Tritan Cup – CLEAR

Now we may be done with the official holiday portion of our BoxLunch shopping spree, but that’s hardly the end of our green findings! If you want to make sure you’re wearing something from the green end of the color spectrum for St. Patty’s Day, this sweet Tiana claw clip will check off that box, and keep your hair fashionably styled.

Disney The Princess and the Frog Tiana Claw Clip – BoxLunch Exclusive

Another accessory to consider is the Loungefly floral Loki hand bag. The God of Mischief’s golden helmet sits front and center and is surrounded by a garden’s worth of roses and ferns. It’s powerful and feminine at the same time; oh! and it’s green!

Loungefly Marvel Loki Green Floral Handbag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Boba Fett is quite familiar with his color story and for those of you who are too shy to dress in green from head to toe, just opt for the toe part! These chibi print socks will pass the pinch inspection, and besides, they’re just plain cute.

Star Wars Chibi Boba Fett Allover Print Crew Socks – BoxLunch Exclusive

Got a toddler to dress for the holiday? Grogu is here to save the day! This adorable ruffle romper has a simple white and green gingham pattern and trio of embroidered icons of The Child from key moments in his story.

Our Universe Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Toddler Ruffle Romper – BoxLunch Exclusive

Lady and Tramp lend their personas to this charming floral smock dress that can be worn as is or paired with a variety of colorful leggings.

Disney Lady and the Tramp Floral Allover Print Smock Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Want some more T-shirt options? We thought so! Embrace the weirdness of Gravity Falls with the gnome tower top featuring five miniature men and their wacky scheme to hang out with Mabel. Love Disney and PICKLEBALL? Mickey Mouse shows off his moves on this team style top that sports fans will love. Finally, tap into your darker side with the Kim Possible Shego shirt and enjoy being a baddie if only for the day.

Disney Gravity Falls Gnome Tower T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mickey Mouse Pickleball Women's T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Kim Possible Shego Lightning Portrait T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Last but not least we come to Kermit the Frog. Sure the 8-inch Squishmallows can’t be worn, but if you carry him around on St. Patrick’s Day we think that should make you pinch proof! See it is easy being green!

Squishmallows Disney The Muppets Kermit The Frog 8 Inch Plush

