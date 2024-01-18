Find the Perfect “Kim Possible” Shirt for Any “Sitch” at BoxLunch

“Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me…” Disney fans of a certain age know how awesome it was to grow up with Kim Possible airing on the Disney Channel and while it’s been two decades since the animated hero made her debut, she still lives on at BoxLunch! A wide selection of tops including hoodies. tees, tanks and sweatshirts featuring Kim, Ron, and Shego are in stock and ready to join your Disney wardrobe.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired tops from the animated Kim Possible series. While browsing the online site we came upon some stylish shirts we’d be happy to wear every day no matter the sitch. Our favorite? A simple dark blue top with the show’s logo, duh!

Disney Kim Possible Logo Youth Girls T-Shirt – BLUE

Disney Kim Possible Logo Youth T-Shirt – BLUE

Disney Kim Possible Logo Hoodie – BLUE

Ok, as much as we love the logo, we’re all here for Kim, right? The redhead can be spotted solo and with her pals on a variety of tops, among them a one with a world map in the background and another cheerleading look that reads “so not the drama.”

Disney Kim Possible World Hero Sweatshirt – BLACK

Disney Kim Possible So Not The Drama Youth Girls T-Shirt – BLUE

Disney Kim Possible Call Me T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Ron Stoppable and Wade Load join Kim in some group settings, with each making “that face” we’ve seen a million times on the show.

Disney Kim Possible Swingin' Womens Slouchy Sweatshirt – BLACK

Disney Kim Possible Teenage Heroes Big & Tall T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Kim Possible Heroes and Villains Youth Girls T-Shirt – BLACK

Rufus the naked mole rat is in the building too! The hairless sidekick who’s helped save the day more than once stars on his own shirt that replicates the early aughts skater-style we all loved so much. Oh, and he hangs with Kim on a fun slouchy sweatshirt that’s perfect for cold weather days.

Disney Kim Possible Rufus Vintage Skater Womens Tank Top – GREY

Disney Kim Possible Rufus Vintage Skater Youth Girls T-Shirt – PURPLE

Disney Kim Possible Call Me, Beep Me Womens Slouchy Sweatshirt – BLACK

Finally we come to Shego, Kim’s villainous foe who liked to cause so much trouble (and drama) for the teen hero. Shego gets her own shirts thank you very much that heavily feature black and neon green color schemes just like her signature look.

Disney Kim Possible Shego Lightning Portrait T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Kim Possible Shego Villain Youth Girls T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney Kim Possible Shego Bad Girls Have More Fun Hoodie – BLUE

