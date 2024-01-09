Bounce Over to BoxLunch for Fun Pixar Products Featuring “A Bug’s Life,” “Turning Red,” and More

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom collectibles from franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and all of your favorite Disney stories too. BoxLunch has merchandise for the whole family to enjoy and today we’re spotlighting Pixar offerings.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of character-inspired items from Pixar films. With Pixar Fest heading back to Disneyland Resort this spring, we thought we’d get a jump start on the fun and check out what’s available on BoxLunch. First up is a simple zip hoodie featuring the Studio’s logo.

Disney Pixar Logo Multicolored Zip Hoodie — BoxLunch Exclusive

While we’re on the subject of apparel, Pixar’s second feature film A Bug’s Life is getting some much needed recognition as Queen Atta and the well meaning inventor Flik each take a starring role on classic T-shirts with Atta on a youth cut for girl and Flik on a unisex tee.

Disney Pixar A Bug's Life Queen Ant Atta Youth Girls T-Shirt – PINK

Disney Pixar A Bug's Life Flik Hips T-Shirt – GREY

Yeah, we’re still feeling the T-shirts and this tie-dye cropped style for ladies is all about Ember and Wade from Elemental. The polar opposites (she’s fire, he’s water) each get half of the design proving that even when it seems impossible you can “Find your glow and flow!”

Disney Pixar Elemental Ember and Wade Find Your Glow and Flow Womens Tie-Dye Crop T-Shirt – MULTI

When you think of Monsters Inc. it’s not usually the Abominable Snowman who comes to mind. However, as you know this clever, snow cone loving Yeti has franchised his business on Pixar Pier (at Disney California Adventure) and this casual raglan shirt celebrates the business mogul and his lemon—they most certainly are lemon!—creations.

Disney Pixar Monsters, Inc. Abominable Snow Cones Raglan T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Last piece of apparel. We promise! Turning Red not only gave us an awesome young teenage protagonist, but it also introduced us to the most swoon worthy boy band ever: 4*Town! Rep the band on and off the court with this royal blue and yellow basketball jersey.

Disney Pixar Turning Red 4*Town Jersey Tank Top — BoxLunch Exclusive

Need more Turning Red? We hear you! This Loungefly BoxLunch exclusive of Mei in her cardboard Red Panda costume is sure to be a big hit among Pixar fans. We love the ample storage including front zip pouch and side pocket, but let’s be honest, we’re all here for the bear!

Loungefly Disney Pixar Turning Red Panda Costume Mei Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Your pets might not know it, but they too want to get in on the Pixar obsession and these seatbelt buckle collars are the perfect place to start. We love Dory’s innocent, positive personality that manages to shine through on the Finding Nemo collar; while Sadness from Inside Out experiences “One of Those Days” on a design featuring rain, rainbows and cloudy skies.

Disney Pixar Finding Nemo Dory Poses Seatbelt Buckle Pet Collar

Disney Pixar Inside Out Joy Poses Rain One Of Those Days Seatbelt Buckle Pet Collar

If you don’t need new wardrobe accessories for your or your pet, grow your pin collection with an Our Universe Coco Food Truck pin. Seems like Mama Coco has an amazing recipe for Tamales, and (in our head cannon) has asked Miguel to write her a commercial jingle!

Our Universe Disney Pixar Coco Food Truck & Miguel Enamel Pin Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Bring elements of your favorite Pixar stories to the home and office with essentials like the Toy Story framed Town Map, Ratatouille ramen bowl with chopsticks, or the Pixar character throw blanket that’s perfect for your next movie night.

Disney Pixar Toy Story Framed Town Map – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Ratatouille Remy Sketch Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks

Disney Pixar Multi-Character Squared Tapestry Throw

Finally as Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s time to celebrate beautiful love stories like Carl and Ellie or WALL•E and EVE. Both couples come together on an enamel pin set with each character taking over one side. They can be displayed separately or as one, a great way to commemorate their relationship.

Disney Pixar Up Carl & Ellie Picnic Enamel Pin Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar WALL-E EVE & WALL-E Portrait Enamel Pin Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

Pixar at Disneyland:

As mentioned at the top, Pixar Fest is coming back to Disneyland this April and now’s a great time to book your vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth! Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel can help you plan your ideal trip so that all you have to think about is having fun!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!