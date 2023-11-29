Share More Magic This Holiday Season with Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale at BoxLunch

Got some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Trying to get some holiday shopping done? Well head on over to BoxLunch for their Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal. For two days only, guests can stock up on a fun assortment of pop culture favorites from Disney and Pixar and save money at the same time.

What’s Happening:

Need a midweek boost? How about pausing for a few minutes and going on a shopping spree at BoxLunch?! Today and tomorrow (November 29-30) guests can shop the Buy One, Get One 50% off sale that features dozens of awesome products from all your favorite fandoms.

Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home, you’re sure to find something wonderful as part of this sale.

Disney Pixar Toy Story Framed Town Map – BoxLunch Exclusive

Best of all, guests don’t even need to use a code and they can also enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax).

Need some inspiration? We love the Mickey Mouse pullover, Gravity Falls beanie, and Winnie the Pooh figural socks but there’s still so much more to check out!

but there's still so much more to check out! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Disney Mickey Mouse Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Gravity Falls Dipper Striped Cuff Beanie – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Winnie the Pooh Figural Slipper Socks – BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Disney Mulan Comb Figural Coin Purse – BoxLunch Exclusive

Funko Pocket Pop! Disney Pixar WALL-E Metallic Vinyl Keychain – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Winnie the Pooh Baby Character Portraits Baby Blanket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mickey Mouse Ornament Earring Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney A Goofy Movie Powerline Tour Bomber Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Tangled Icons Zippered Women's Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Cooking With Magic: A Century of Recipes Cookbook

Good to Know:

Discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Promotional price will be reflected in the cart to the item of lesser monetary value.

If the qualifying item is returned, the refund value will not be reduced by the prorated amount of the discounted item.

Must purchase at least 2 items to be eligible for the discount.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Presale/Backorder Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

