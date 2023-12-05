Buy One, Get One 50% Off All In-Stock Items at Entertainment Earth

Toy shopping is so much better when there’s a sale going on! Entertainment Earth has some of the latest and greatest toys, collectibles, and more and for a limited time everything is on sale! Guests can score awesome deals such as Buy One Get One 50% off in-stock items during Entertainment Earth’s epic Under the Tree sale.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Today feels like a great day to go shopping and fortunately, Entertainment Earth has a sale on awesome toys for kids and fan collectors.

Now through December 10, guests purchasing qualifying toys figures can enjoy great savings on a variety of in-stock collectibles.

Kingdom Hearts Shadow Knitted Plush – $44.99

Whether you’re stocking up on gifts for the season, want to start a new collection, or just need a fun treat for yourself, don’t pass up this incredible sale.

The Buy One, Get One 50% off Under the Tree sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code WINTER79 !

on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code ! Below are some of our favorite pieces, and you can check out the entire assortment for yourself on Entertainment Earth. Happy shopping!

Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Vol. 2 Pins Box – $134.99

Hot Wheels RacerVerse Disney Vehicle 4-Pack – $27.99

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Psycho Weasel 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure – $20.99

Morbius The Living Vampire One:12 Collective Action Figure – $85.00

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch Tiara Ring and Necklace Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.31

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Wicket the Ewok Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini-Speaker – $19.99

Star Wars The Black Series The Rise of Skywalker Zorii Bliss 6-Inch Action Figure – $16.10

Disney Wish Star Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Marvel Spider-Man vs. Venom Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Star Wars BB-8 Medium 3D Model Kit – $34.99

Spider-Man Venom Panels 500-Piece Puzzle – $14.49

Good To Know:

Offer valid on new orders placed from the Entertainment Earth website between December 4, 2023, and December 10, 2023

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 50% off

The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 50% off

Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise

This offer cannot be used with any other offer

Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

