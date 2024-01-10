Stock Up on Disney Essentials During the Buy Two, Get One Free Sale at BoxLunch

It’s Hump Day and BoxLunch is helping you look to the weekend with a limited time BOGO sale you won’t want to miss. January 10-11 guests can take advantage of a Buy Two, Get One Free sitewide offer that applies to an exciting range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Is it time for a shopping spree? We say yes! Treat yourself to the awesome Buy Two, Get One Free sale at BoxLunch and stock up on dozens of Disney faves.

Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home, you’re sure to find something wonderful as part of this BOGO.

Loungefly Disney The Princess and the Frog Bayou Glow-in-the-Dark Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Use the code: BLGIFTS at checkout to lock in those discounts and don’t forget, you can enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax).

Disney Tangled Lanterns Corduroy Button-Up Top – BoxLunch Exclusive

We’re especially fond of the Princess and The Frog wallet, Tangled button up top, and the Star Wars X-Wing desk lamp, but there’s still so much more to check out!

Star Wars X-Wing Posable Desk Lamp

Links to more of our favorite items can be found below.

Marvel Spider-Man Spider-Gwen Couples T-Shirt

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales Couples T-Shirt

Disney Mickey and Friends Feet Up Door Mat — BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mickey & Minnie Silver Jewelry Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Logo Blue Zip Hoodie — BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Ahsoka Allover Print Crew Socks – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Collared Varsity Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Mickey Mouse Disco Ball Charm Earrings – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Snow White Diamond Cardigan – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Winnie the Pooh Baby Character Portraits Baby Blanket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Good to Know:

Buy Two, Get One Free discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Promotional price will be reflected in the cart to the item of lesser monetary value.

If the free item is returned, the refund value will not be reduced by the prorated amount of the discounted item.

Must purchase at least 3 items to be eligible for the discount.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order/Backorder Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!