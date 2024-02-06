Blink* Anime Versions of Tiana, Belle and Other Princesses Come to Cakeworthy

If you’re a Disney fan, thinking about Disney Princesses is just part of your daily routine and dressing in attire inspired by the leading ladies is common practice. So when brands like Cakeworthy introduce a new collection of shirts and accessories themed to our favorite royals, it’s time to spread the word and start shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Over the years, Cakeworthy

This spring they’re focusing on five classic Disney Princesses—Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White, and Tiana—while adding an anime twist for a very special take on the beloved ladies.

The clothing lineup consists of ruffle sweatshirts, an allover print T-shirt, a ruffle jacket, and a T-shirt dress. The Princesses are featured both solo and together so fans can channel their favorite royal and celebrate them all.

TIANA ANIME PRINCESS RUFFLE PULLOVER

Each pullover sweatshirt is a solid color that’s often associated with the Princess featured. The front of the shirt has a large anime image of the princess from the waist up and she’s pictured in her iconic gown (or shell bra in the case of Ariel).

CINDERELLA ANIME PRINCESS RUFFLE PULLOVER

The sleeves have a flirty ruffle resting at the oversized shoulder hem and on the left sleeve right above the cuff is an embroidered version of the Princess’ official signature.

The back of the sweatshirt features a small embroidered Cakeworthy icon resting between the shoulders, just below the neckline.

As mentioned above, the princesses come together on other apparel like the ruffle jacket that has the elegant feature on the collar, cuffs and hipline hem. The jacket features a full zip closure and size pockets, but no hood.

DISNEY PRINCESS ANIME RUFFLE JACKET

In addition to apparel, this drop features exciting accessories including a ruffle tote, bookbag, and journal. Each item is decorated with a pattern or poster image of all the Princesses so that everyone gets equal time in the spotlight.

DISNEY PRINCESS ANIME RUFFLE TOTE

Disney Princess Anime styles are available now on Cakeworthy.com

Links to the rest of the collection can be found below.

ARIEL ANIME PRINCESS RUFFLE PULLOVER

BELLE ANIME PRINCESS RUFFLE PULLOVER

SNOW ANIME PRINCESS RUFFLE PULLOVER

DISNEY PRINCESS ANIME AOP T-SHIRT

DISNEY PRINCESS ANIME RUFFLE T-SHIRT DRESS

DISNEY PRINCESS ANIME BOOK BAG

DISNEY PRINCESS ANIME NOTEBOOK

