Disney fans seeking “the best of both worlds,” know that Cakeworthy has a great selection of themed apparel and every now and again, they can find those styles at Disney Store. Today some fun selections inspired by Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana have arrived so you can “rock out the show” wherever you go!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Cakeworthy stepped into the wayback machine and revisited the world of Lizzie McGuire and her animated teen self. Now they’re exploring the life of pop star Miley Stewart aka Hannah Montana with three fashionable tops celebrating Hannah’s 2006 World Tour.

and her animated teen self. Now they’re exploring the life of pop star Miley Stewart aka Hannah Montana with three fashionable tops celebrating Hannah’s 2006 World Tour. Speaking of the 00s decade, this collection is a perfect nod to that time with large graphics, stacked photos, sparkly lettering and a perfectly purple color scheme. Fans will love repping Hannah Montana across: Flannel Shirt T-Shirt Sweatshirt

across:

Hannah Montana Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

Yes there’s a classic Cakeworthy flannel shirt in the drop. This one reads “The Best of Both Worlds” on the back and has Hannah’s signature embroidered on the collar.

Hannah Montana T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

The T-Shirt is solid black and features a montage of Hannah images on the entire front of the shirt that also notes the “World Tour 2006.”

Hannah Montana Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

Finally, the sweatshirt is light purple with a sketch of Hannah’s face and full color, full body icon of the pop star right next to it. The back lists the “World Tour” and notes some of the major cities where she played including: Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Columbus, Toronto and more!

The Hannah Montana Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$54.99.

