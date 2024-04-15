Everybody Chillax! Cakeworthy Jumps Back in Time with Awesome “Lizzie McGuire” Collection at Disney Store

Let’s jump in the time machine and head back to the 2000s era Disney Channel so we can hang with Lizzie McGuire! Cakeworthy’s latest Disney collection is the perfect throwback to the aughts and one of its biggest shows, and best of all, select items are available at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you grew up in the 90s and 00’s you probably spent some serious time with Disney Channel and their super popular live action series Lizzie McGuire . But what was extra special about LMG was that the voice in her head was actually an animated version of her!

. But what was extra special about LMG was that the voice in her head was actually an animated version of her! Now Cakeworthy is stirring up all of our nostalgic feelings as they enter the Lizzie era with a stylish assortment of apparel so you never again have to say “I have absolutely nothing to wear.” Well at least until laundry day.

There’s a lot to love here in the collection that includes: Baseball Cap Denim Jacket Flannel Shirt T-Shirt

But the key piece is a classy denim jacket embroidered with Lizzie's name in pink on the back. Below that is an image of Animated Lizzie looking as cute as ever in her pink tank, capri jeans, and chunky red sandals.

The Lizzie McGuire Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$89.99.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at

checkout.

Lizzie McGuire Denim Jacket for Adults by Cakeworthy

Lizzie McGuire Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

Lizzie McGuire T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

Lizzie McGuire Trucker Hat for Adults by Cakeworthy

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!