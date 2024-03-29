Disney+ has given us a handful of awesome Marvel shows but the two that truly stand out are Loki and WandaVision. Now Cakeworthy is focusing on two complicated characters from the shows with new flannel shirts and figural crossbody bag.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

As the name implies, Cakeworthy thinks everyday is worth celebrating so they've made it their mission to keep Disney fans dressed in fun fashions that embrace their favorite fandoms. This time it’s Marvel that’s taking the stage with flannel shirts themed to Loki and WandaVision .

and . Loki steps into the spotlight on an olive green and cream flannel accented with blue and orange stripes. “Variant” is printed in large orange letters across the shoulders and the TVA (Time Variance Authority) logo is featured on the front chest pocket.

Loki Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

The Loki fun continues with a crossbody bag featuring the head of Alligator Loki, complete with sly smile and golden horned headdress. Reptile scale texturing offers a dimension and helps to provide an authentic representation of this incredible Loki variant.

Alligator Loki Bag by Cakeworthy – Loki

Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor Agnes turned out to be none other than Agatha Harkness! Audiences knew it from the get go, but the reveal was so gosh darn fun. And now she’s going to have her own show

Fans will love the purple and black flannel button down and the bold white lettering on the back of the shirt that reads “Agatha All Along;” and her signature emblem embroidered on the front pocket.

Agatha Harkness Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – WandaVision

Cakeworth’s Marvel styles are available now at Disney Store

