Cakeworthy Minnie Mouse Styles Pop Up on shopDisney Ahead of National Polka Dot Day

National Polka Dots Day is coming up and who better to celebrate than the ultimate polka dot chick, Minnie Mouse?! Fans have long been enamored with her fashion sensibilities (I mean, she always looks amazing), so naturally brands like Cakeworthy are turning to her for inspiration and their newest styles have just arrived on shopDisney.

Rock the Dots this winter (or all year long for that matter) with Minnie Mouse and Cakeworthy! The pop culture apparel company is giving Minnie Mouse some extra love inviting her to star on a new collection.

The assortment of Minnie-centric styles has surfaced on shopDisney and includes shirts, collared sweatshirts, jeans, dresses, and accessories designed with the Disney fan in mind.

The most popular items in the collection are a pink graphic sweatshirt with a large white Oxford collar and light wash jeans with Minnie Mouse faces.

Fans can stay cozy in the standard sweatshirt that has an image of Minnie at her vanity getting ready for a date with Mickey and pondering how she’ll “be on time” for once.

As for the jeans they’re a classic boyfriend boot cut that will pair well with nearly every top in your closet. How can you say no to that?

Minnie Mouse Cakeworthy selections are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$84.99.

