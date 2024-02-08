From the first time we see Iron Man to the final Thanos-destroying snap, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given fans lots to love about the character. But Iron Man exists well beyond the movies and like all Marvel heroes got his start in the comics. CASETiFY is celebrating every iteration of the iconic character with an all-new collection that’s as epic and essential as his arc reactor.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced a new addition will soon be joining their Marvel collection: Iron Man!

The iconic super hero is set to make his CASETiFY debut later this month and will be featured on the brand’s best-selling range of tech accessories.

Fans can now sign up for priority access to shop the full collection at casetify.com

Even though Tony Stark’s advances in tech won’t be used to power this collection (it’s fiction after all), the awesome aesthetic of Iron Man along with CASETiFY’s own protective tech will be on display across all your favorite smart-accessories.

Engineered with ultimate protection and style, fans can rep the Marvel Avenger on CASETiFY’s range of Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, Impact Ring Stand, Bounce , and Ultra Bounce Cases

, and Designs in the collection include recognizable character references, including: Iron Man’s mask and suit, Arc Reactor, Iron Man logo, and more.

But we’re not done yet! CASETiFY and Marvel have teamed up to bring the character to a number of specialty products including the Iron Man Mask Collectible AirPods Case

The Iron Man CASETiFY Collection is coming soon! All products in the collection retail between $38 and $122 USD. Check back soon for updates and links to these cool mobile accessories.

Designs in this collection extend to complementary accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro charging docks

This collection highlights a special Iron Man Mask Collectible AirPods Case with glowing eyes. The case features a carabiner for transportation and comes with an “Iron Man” tiled base for display at home.

Where to Shop:

The Iron Man CASETiFY Collection will be available starting February 15th and will be available worldwide via: Casetify.com/co-lab CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store) CASETiFY Studio locations

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $122 USD.

