Celebrate Disney100 With New Disney Toys and Games

On October 16, the Walt Disney Company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There are some new toys and games to celebrate this special occasion.

What’s Available:

Disney Platinum Cube (Rubik’s)

Age: 8+ | MSRP: $19.99 | Available on Amazon

Celebrate 100 years of Disney magic with the Rubik’s Disney Platinum Cube, a limited-edition 3×3 collector’s cube with a premium metallic finish.

When solved, the sides feature images of classic & modern Disney movie characters, including Mickey Mouse, Simba, Woody, Belle and Elsa, with a commemorative Disney100 on its center tile.

Beat the Parents: Disney Edition (Spin Master)