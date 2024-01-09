Ravensburger Announces New “Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition)” Board Game

Ravensburger, the acclaimed publisher behind the popular Disney Lorcana trading card game, has announced a brand-new board game, Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition), set to be released this summer.

The Realm of Light needs you! Combining role-playing, storytelling, cooperation and the approachability of a board game format, Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) creates an immersive adventure game that allows players to experience Disney heroines in whole new ways while they work together to win.

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) will be available for pre-order on July 7th at Target.com and will be available for purchase at Target and hobby stores nationwide on July 21st.

In Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition), players work together to form dynamic alliances of Disney and Pixar heroines, including Moana (Moana), Violet (The Incredibles), Maid Marian (Robin Hood) and Belle (Beauty and the Beast). Materializing as radiant crystal versions summoned into the realm, the heroines drive back shadows of infamous Disney Villains and restore the Realm of Light. Along the way, the team explores a brand-new illustrated world and encounters familiar characters, items, and creatures on their quests.

Fully designed and illustrated by women, the game's diverse missions and modular board generate new adventures every time it's played.

More gameplay details and illustrations will be unveiled at various game events throughout the year.

The game is recommended for up to 4 players ages 8 and up and has an MSRP of $29.99.

