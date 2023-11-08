Collectible “Wish” Light Up Popcorn Vessel and Star Projector Cup Available at AMC Theaters Starting November 21st

For those going to see Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish at select AMC theaters, collect a light-up popcorn vessel or Wish star projector cup in celebration of the new film.
What’s Happening:
- Collect the exclusive Wish light-up popcorn vessel for $29.99+tax, including large popcorn, and a Wish star projector cup for $22.99+tax, including large drink.
- On sale in theaters 11/21, while supplies last.
About Wish
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star.
- Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe, the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- 1 HR 35 MIN PG