If dancing with the Beast in a gorgeous yellow gown is on your wishlist then ColourPop’s new Beauty and the Beast Collection is a dream come true. Celebrating the tale as old as time, the makeup brand has a full range of beautiful cosmetics inspired by the animated classic.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Belle was certainly different from all the other people in her town and that uniqueness granted her the kindness to see beauty within the Beast. ColourPop’s story isn’t as dramatic as the animated feature, but they do know how to give their Disney Collections that extra pop of magic.

This spring the brand turns their attention to one of Disney’s most iconic movies, with an enchanting series that includes: Enchanted Rose Lip Mask Great Adventure Lip Kit Break the Spell Lip Kit Mrs. Potts and Chip Blush Super Shock Highlighter Eyeshadow Palette

For the most avid fans or those who just can’t decide which item to get (don’t worry I’ve been there too!), there’s the full collection as well as smaller sets and kits.

ColourPop’s pricing is friendly to a range of budgets as items in this series are set between $12-$99. The Beauty and the Beast Collection is available now directly through ColourPop

Collection is Links to select items can be found below.

Free Shipping at ColourPop:

Guests can enjoy free domestic shipping on orders over $30 and free international shipping over $60—no code needed.

Full Collection

Disney Beauty and the Beast and ColourPop Collection

Beauty and The Beast Eyeshadow Palette – 12 soft neutrals and shimmering golds

Pressed Powder Blush – Buildable, silky colours.

Super Shock Highlighter – Bouncy Tie-Dye formula for a gorgeous highlights!

Enchanted Rose Lip Mask – Hydrating rose-flavored lip mask that comes in an enchanting rose-shaped jar.

Great Adventure Lip Duo –Cool pink duo Lux Lipstick and Ultra Glossy Lip

Break the Spell Lip Duo – Warm brown duo Lux Lipstick and Ultra Glossy Lip

Sets

Mix and match your favorite pieces from the collection in convenient sets for eyes, lips, and cheeks.

Shadow Palette

Ultra-pigmented, blendable pressed formula that’s long-lasting, applies evenly and feels super velvety.

Beauty and the Beast x ColourPop Shadow Palette

Colors include: Vivid Imagination, Belle, Kindhearted, Curious Mind, Forbidden, Ballroom Dance, Inner Beauty, Book Lover, Break the Curse, Beast, West Wing, and Dinner Invite

Pressed Powder Blush

Rich blushes that glide on smoothly and leave cheeks with a natural and healthy flush. This formula contains silky powders that adhere to the skin, providing long-wear and colour that stays true all day!

Lux Lips

Super Shock Highlighter

This long-lasting crème-to-powder cheek formula is the BFF of ColourPop’s famous Super Shock Shadows; the unique texture is extremely buildable and blends smoothly to leave the cheeks looking healthy.

Special Guest Super Shock Highlighter

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!