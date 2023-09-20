D23 To Host Merchandise Event at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus For Gold Members Later This Year

D23 Gold Members can soon gain complimentary tickets to access Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus for a magical morning of shopping in November.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus and enjoy a magical morning of shopping at Disney’s Employee Store on November 4, 2023.

The store is located on Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California, and features both employee- and D23 Member-exclusive merchandise, making this an event you won’t want to miss!

This event is for D23 Gold Members only, and one (1) ticket is allowed per Gold Member. Guests are not permitted.

D23 Gold Members may sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window. During their window, they will have access to exclusive employee and D23 Member merchandise, including the brand-new, highly anticipated, limited-release D23 Loungefly backpack (available while supplies last).

The Starbucks located on the campus will also be open, with items available for purchase from 7:30 a.m-11:30 a.m.

Guests will not be admitted onto the Grand Central Creative Campus outside of their confirmed window nor allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before or after the start of their scheduled time.

The shopping windows are as follows: 8:00 a.m.–8:30 a.m. PT 8:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m. PT 9:00 a.m.–9:30 a.m. PT 9:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. PT 10:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m. PT 10:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. PT 11:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. PT 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. PT

Members will be required to show their D23 Gold Membership Card and a photo ID.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. PT at the Grand Central Creative Campus Employee Center, and will last until approximately 12:00 p.m. PT. Please do not arrive on campus before 7:30 a.m.

D23 Gold Members can get their complimentary access to the event at the official site here, starting on Friday, September 22nd, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.

Worth Noting:

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket only for themselves—no guests.

All Members must be age 18 or older to attend this D23 event.

D23 Gold Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving tickets. D23 Gold Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets will not be admitted to the event.

Only confirmed ticketed attendees will be able to enter the Grand Central Creative Campus Employee Center during their shopping window. No late accommodations will be made.

Confirmed attendees may enter the Grand Central Creative Campus queue 30 minutes prior to their shopping window. Any unofficial queues will not be honored and may result in revocation of shopping privileges.

Please note: This event is not affiliated with Mickey’s of Glendale. Member access is limited to the Grand Central Creative Campus only.

Please note that this event offers Members access only to The Disney Employee Store and does not include other locations such as Mickey’s of Glendale.

When at the Grand Central Creative Campus, D23 Gold Members in attendance are required to stay in the vicinity of the main courtyard. The only access to buildings on campus will be to the employee store and Starbucks.

All confirmed attendees will have the opportunity to shop at the store on Saturday, November 4, 2023, if they arrive during their confirmed shopping window.

Some items may be limited to one (1) per person, while supplies last.

Members who reserve a ticket and do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. All D23 Special Events are subject to change without notice.