As Disney nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of action figures is heading to the world of Tim Burton and each delightfully designed piece captures the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and Diamond Select with a spotlight on must-have figures themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. Fans can celebrate the seasons with the kings of each holiday through a new series of action figures featuring Santa Claus, Jack in his pajamas, and the Easter Bunny!

This trendy trio for holiday experts know all the ins and outs of their annual events and now they’re bringing their combined power to your display case!

If you’d rather step into the macabre, Jack and Sally Coffin Dolls are exactly what you’ve been looking to add to your collection.

“You wanted the best, you got the best! The Best of Nightmare Before Christmas Action Figures Series 4 is coming this holiday season, and it includes three long-sold-out, highly in-demand figures!”

Pajama Jack

Santa Claus Elf

The Easter Bunny

Come packaged in a full-color window box.

Designed by Eamon O’Donogue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios

“They’re back! The fan-favorite Coffin Dolls from Nightmare Before Christmas are coming to stores once again, and they’re sure to ring some jingle bells!”

Jack Skellington and Sally

14-inch dolls

Comes packaged in a hinged coffin box with an adjustable doll stand

