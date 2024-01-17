Disney Baby Clothes, Gifts and New Petunia Pickle Bottom Styles Come to shopDisney

For many Disney fans, introducing the next generation to the magical stories, parks and characters they’ve come to love is something they look forward to doing. One of the first ways they can incorporate the enhancing worlds is through merchandise and the Disney Baby line is a great place to start! An assortment of new arrivals have popped up on shopDisney including styles from Petunia Pickle Bottom and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The world is constantly welcoming tiny humans to the planet and if they’re anything like you they’re going to love all things Disney! Fortunately you can help spur their appreciation of the characters and adventures we’re obsessed with just by visiting shopDisney.

This week a whole slew of Disney Baby items surfaced including new Winnie the Pooh styles from Petunia Pickle Bottom as well as the Meta backpack from their Nightmare Before Christmas line.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Method Backpack by Petunia Pickle Bottom

Parents who are searching for clothing options will love the layette sets featuring Mickey sleepers starring Dumbo

Minnie Mouse Layette Set for Baby

Baby Groot Dungaree and Bodysuit Set for Baby – Guardians of the Galaxy

If shopping for a baby gift is on your to-do list, check out the Minnie Mouse denim jacket

Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Dress for Baby

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Milestone Blanket Set for Baby

Guests can find these and other Disney Baby essentials now on shopDisney . Prices range from $17.99-$179.00.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Finding Nemo Bodysuit for Baby

