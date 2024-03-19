Disney Store is on a sugar high with their latest merchandise collection! A new wave of delicitable goodness in the Disney Eats series has dropped today and this time the theme is Mickey Mouse Macarons!

What’s Happening:

Look no further than DisneyStore.com

Pack all your mini treats in the Disney Eats Macaron Loungefly Mini Backpack

The mini backpack pattern matches the bright blue designs on new Disneyland Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey zip hoodies

Finally, fans can complete the look with the Disney Eats Macaron Ear Headband

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Coming Soon:

Haven't gotten your fill of colorful confections? Next month is looking to be just as sweet! Stay tuned for the Disney Eats Lollipop Collection coming to DisneyStore.com

