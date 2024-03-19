Disney Store is on a sugar high with their latest merchandise collection! A new wave of delicitable goodness in the Disney Eats series has dropped today and this time the theme is Mickey Mouse Macarons!
What’s Happening:
- Look no further than DisneyStore.com for the sweetest style with the Disney Eats Macaron Collection, available today!
- Pack all your mini treats in the Disney Eats Macaron Loungefly Mini Backpack! The simulated leather bag features a die-cut Mickey Mouse macaron front pocket atop an allover tie-dye wash (plus an adorable complimentary lining).
- The mini backpack pattern matches the bright blue designs on new Disneyland and Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey zip hoodies.
- Finally, fans can complete the look with the Disney Eats Macaron Ear Headband, topped with a bright yellow bow nestled between fluffy-trimmed blue and red macaron ears.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Coming Soon:
- Haven't gotten your fill of colorful confections? Next month is looking to be just as sweet! Stay tuned for the Disney Eats Lollipop Collection coming to DisneyStore.com in April.
