What’s the best time of day? Playtime of course! From recreating favorite movie moments to dreaming up new adventures for Disney characters, encouraging imaginative play for kids is a huge part of their development. Fortunately shopDisney is at the ready with a new assortment of figure sets featuring stories inspired by Cars, Marvel heroes, and Star Wars icons too.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney has rounded up some beloved Disney team ups for their newest lineup of figure playsets.

Pixar pals, Marvel villains, Star Wars stormtroopers and more have been grouped together as part of eight new playsets designed for kids ages 3 and up.

Each collection includes an assortment of colorful figures attached to a base so that the posed character will always be able to stand where they are placed.

Cars Deluxe Figure Set

Whether it’s Disney Parks fun or movie magic that sparks kids’ imagination, there’s something here for everyone. New playsets include: Mickey & Friends Toy Story Winnie the Pooh Star Wars Stormtroopers Spider-Man and Villains The Nightmare Before Christmas Cars Up



The Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Figure Set

Of course you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy these playsets. With each collection featuring 7-10 figures, these sets are perfect for creating a diorama scene or simply adding to your favorite display case.

Guests will find new Disney-inspired figure playsets available now on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Up Deluxe Figure Play Set

Spider-Man Deluxe Figure Play Set

Winnie the Pooh Deluxe Figure Set

Mickey Mouse and Friends Play in the Park Deluxe Figure Set

Toy Story Deluxe Figure Play Set

Star Wars: Troopers Deluxe Figure Set

