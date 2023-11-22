Disney Fine Arts Black Friday Savings Available Now

Disney Fine Arts is having a Black Friday sale happening now through November 27.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Fine Arts is having a Black Friday sale taking place from November 22 through 27.
  • Click here to see what artwork could be added to your collection.

Details:

  • 30% discount will be applied to your entire order automatically at checkout.
  • Restrictions Apply. Offer valid 11/22 to 11/27 only.  
  • This offer is not retroactive and may not be applied to any order placed before or after the active dates of this promotion Valid for purchases at DisneyFineArt.com only.
  • Discount does not apply to any original artwork.

Artists Include:

  • Arcy
  • Karin Arruda
  • Trevor Carlton
  • James Coleman
  • Dom Corona
  • Krystiano Dacosta
  • Heather Edwards
  • Harrison Ellenshaw
  • Stephen Fishwick
  • Jared Franco
  • Walfrido Garcia
  • Rodel Gonzalez
  • Manuel Hernandez
  • Michael Humphries
  • Bret Iwan
  • Rob Kaz
  • Denyse Klette
  • Tom Matousek
  • Trevor Mezak
  • Paige O'Hara
  • Michael Provenza
  • Tim Rogerson
  • Alex Ross
  • Jim Salvati
  • Irene Sheri
  • Craig Skaggs
  • Michelle St. Laurent
  • Jim Warren
  • Don "Ducky" Williams

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
