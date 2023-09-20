Disney Holiday Funko Pop! Pins Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Holiday shopping is so much more fun when it features Disney characters and this winter fans can add new Funko Pop! Pins to their ever growing collections. These Christmassy designs are extra special and will warm your heart when they glow in the dark.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Funko has been busy this year releasing amazing Disney-themed Pop! collectibles like their classic figures, special exclusives, and even Bitty Pop!s. But that’s not all, the brand is celebrating the winter holiday season with four new Pop! Pins that glow in the dark.

Mickey, Minnie, Pooh and Eeyore are getting into the spirit of the season with Santa-inspired outfits that are just adorable. In previous years, this cheerful group has been featured in their holiday best, and now they’re back again, but this time as Pop! Pins.

These large enamel pins are nearly the same height as the vinyl figures they’re modeled after, but aren’t nearly as wide. Each pin has a standard pin backing as well as a "Funko Crown" pin stand that can be pulled out for a dynamic display.

In addition to the standard Funko Pop! Pin, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Winnie the Pooh Chase Variant! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

Funko’s Disney Holiday Pop! Pins are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship to fans in November 2023 and links to the collectibles can be found below.

Disney Holiday Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #22

Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #21

Disney Holiday Winnie The Pooh Glow-in-the-Dark Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #24

Disney Holiday Eeyore Glow-in-the-Dark Large Enamel Funko Pop! Pin #23

