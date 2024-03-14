Six New Disney Inspired Playing Card Decks Coming from Bicycle This Year

Bicycle Playing Cards is introducing six new Disney-inspired playing card decks this year, featuring some of your favorite characters.

What’s Happening:

Bicycle Playing Cards, the bestselling and most widely used playing card brand for over 135 years, is elated to introduce six new Disney Inspired playing card decks this year in the brand’s commitment to bring the magic of play home to families across the globe.

Beginning tomorrow, fans will be able to experience the timeless charm of Donald Duck and the frosty world of Arendelle right in the palm of their hands.

Disney Classic Donald Duck Inspired Playing Cards ($7.99) and Disney Frozen Inspired Playing Cards ($9.99) will be available at bicyclecards.com

Inspired Playing Cards ($9.99) will be available at It’s sure to be a magical year. Disney fans can anticipate the next four entries in the Disney Inspired Collection to start roaring in this Summer, just in time for a summer tea party, or at home with your ‘ohana, all the way through the spooky season before Christmas!

All six collections will be available in multiple markets across the globe.

Meanwhile, Bicycle’s Disney collection from 2023 can still be purchased on its site.

What They’re Saying:

Craig Townsend, President of United States Playing Card Company, a Cartamundi Company: "We were excited to see so many families coming together to create magical memories through the power of play with our Disney Inspired playing card decks last year. We are thrilled to introduce six more collections this year to unlock more opportunities for bringing the magic home."