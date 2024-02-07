Girls Crew is helping Disney fans look their best while sharing their love for cute pairings and favorite films with a delightful assortment of jewelry. As Valentine’s Day approaches, Stitch and Angel and Mickey and Minnie are here to help you make a fashion statement and have some fun at the same time.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There’s no such thing as too much Disney jewelry! Whether you’re in need of something graceful that hints at your fandom, or just want to bring a bit of playfulness to your daily look, Girls Crew has Disney styles for days!

Among their newer Disney arrivals are elegant designs that are fan focused and appropriate for a range of ages. These include earrings featuring Stitch & Angel and Mickey & Minnie; as well as movie inspired necklaces of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Tangled.

Disney Tangled Necklace

Earring selections span posts/studs, hoops, and dangle styles to meet your needs. Stitch & Angel are featured in stud and hoop styles and appear in animated form as well as simple representations that call to the essence of the character.

Disney Stitch & Angel Studs (Available in Gold Only)

One unique thing about Girls Crew is that they offer most of their selections in three finishes: gold, rose gold, or silver. This is perfect for fans who want to mix and match with their existing jewelry collection or have a preference for one finish.

of their selections in three finishes: gold, rose gold, or silver. This is perfect for fans who want to mix and match with their existing jewelry collection or have a preference for one finish. Guests will find these couple and movie inspired jewelry selections available now directly from Girls Crew and prices range from $38.00-$68.00.

and prices range from $38.00-$68.00. Links to more designs can be found below!

Disney Earrings

Disney Love Experiment Hoops

Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse In Love Earrings (Available in Gold Only)

Disney Rings

Disney Experiment 624 Angel Ring

Disney Experiment 626 Stitch Ring

Disney Necklaces





Disney The Little Mermaid Necklace

Disney Beauty and The Beast Necklace

Disney and Girls Crew:

Love what you see here and want more? Girls Crew invites you to be their guest and browse the oh so enchanting Beauty and the Beast ring collection.

ring collection. Sleeping Beauty celebrates its 65th anniversary this year and fans can bring some bling to their collection with styles inspired by Aurora, Maleficent, and Good Fairies.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!