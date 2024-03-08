Disney Lorcana fans will have a new chapter to explore when the highly anticipated expansion, Into the Inklands, debuts at Disney Store on March 8th. The popular Trading Card Game (TCG) from Ravensburger has been a big hit and the new addition will include Starter Decks, a Gift Set, booster packs, Illumineer’s Trove, plus accessories featuring Stitch, Te Fiti, and more.

What’s Happening:

Ever since Ravensburger launched their TCG Lorcana in summer 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for more. This Spring, the third expansion, Into the Inklands , is creating new opportunities for gamers of all ages and the latest assortment of products is now available at Disney Store.

Whether you're just starting out or have been on board from the beginning, Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands will be a welcome addition to your Disney gaming collection.

According to the Disney Store website, the third assortment will feature:

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands will be available starting March 8th

Starter Decks

To play Disney Lorcana, each player will need a deck of 60 cards. Ready-to-play starter decks contain a preconstructed deck with a specific card list.

Into the Inklands Starter Deck – 101 Dalmatians and Peter Pan – $16.99

Into the Inklands Starter Deck Moana and Scrooge McDuck – $16.99

Starter decks include:

One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front

11 game tokens

One rulebook

One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards

Illumineer’s Trove

The ultimate treasure for both collectors and players, the Illumineer’s Trove includes a full-art storage box with six ink-themed card dividers to keep your Disney Lorcana TCG cards safe and organized.

Into the Inklands Illumineers Trove – $49.99

8 randomized booster packs

6 high-quality dice featuring a magical ink appearance with gold printed numbers

Distinctive spin-dial Lore counter.

Inklands Gift Set

Featuring Stitch – Covert Agent and Tinker Bell – Very Clever Fairy, the Disney Lorcana TCG gift set for Into the Inklands includes two collectible oversized foil cards, two playable foil game cards, 34 Damage counters, two Lore tracker tokens and four randomized booster packs

Into the Inklands Gift Set – $29.99

Booster Pack Tray

Unlike starter decks, booster packs contain 12 random cards from Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands. Use booster packs to build and customize your deck with abilities and characters beyond those found in starter decks.

Into the Inkland Booster Tray – $143.99

24 booster packs

Each booster pack includes 12 randomized cards: 6 common cards 3 uncommon cards 2 rare, super rare or legendary cards 1 foil card (random rarity level)



Playmats

Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use.

Portfolios

Players can safeguard their collection with portable card portfolios, which hold 64 standard cards as well as eight oversized cards.

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

