“Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn” Exclusive Card Reveal: Dopey – Always Playful

With the release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn now just a couple of weeks away, fans have been getting several sneak peeks of the TCG’s second chapter. With that in mind, Laughing Place is thrilled to reveal a new card featuring a favorite from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Above is a first look at the card Dopey – Always Playful.

The art on the card comes from Kendall Hale.

This is just the latest Glimmer being revealed ahead of the new Disney Lorcana chapter’s debut.

In addition to characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs joining the TCG, other new additions include Winnie the Pooh and Tiana as well characters from The Jungle Book, The Great Mouse Detective, Pinocchio, Zootopia, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be available in local game stores on November 17, followed by mass market retailers on December 1st.

