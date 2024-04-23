Exclusive “Disney Lorcana” Card Reveals Featuring Snuggly Duckling and Other “Tangled” Favorites

Laughing Place is excited to exclusively reveal four new cards from the next chapter of Disney Lorcana.

More Tangled is coming to Disney Lorcana as part of Ursula's Revenge expansion.

They include: Snuggly Duckling – Disreputable Pub Brawl Tor – Florist Gunther – Interior Designer

Snuggly Duckling – Disreputable Pub (seen above) is a new Location card featuring art from Jeremy Adams.

Whenever a character with 3 Strength or more challenges another character while at the pub, they’ll gain 1 Lore. If they have 6 Strength or more, they’ll gain 3 Lore instead.

The Action card Brawl includes the “Short Thug” from the film in artwork from R. la Barbera and L. Giammichele

With this card, players can banish a chosen character with 2 Strength or less.

In the first of two characters who are living out the dreams they expressed in song, Tor – Florist features art from Anderson Mahanski.

This Emerald Dreamborn Ally card is inkable, has 4 Strength, and 7 Willpower, a cost of 5, and a Lore value of 1.

Lastly, we have Gunther – Interior Designer — which also has artwork from Anderson Mahanski.

When this character is challenged and banished, each opponent chooses one of their characters and returns that card to their hand.

Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return will be released to local game stores on May 17th

