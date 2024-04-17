Don’t Miss Out! Disney Loungefly Rerun Bag Designs Currently In Pre-Order Phase at Entertainment Earth

Several popular Loungefly bags are getting another chance to return to the spotlight as a series of rerun bags have popped up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Among the Disney selections featured are fuzzy styles with Stitch, classics like the Evil Queen, a Mickey and Minnie holiday scene and so much more.

If there’s a Disney Loungefly bag you missed out on getting during the first run, you may have a chance to secure it! Loungefly is currently accepting pre-order or a series of Disney-inspired bags for a production rerun if enough fans express interest.

The collection is mostly mini backpacks in cosplay or full scene styles, however there’s also a fuzzy tote bag designed for Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch Plush Stitch Tote with Coin Bag – ReRun

Characters like the Evil Queen from Snow White and Marvel super hero Miles Morales make for great cosplay bags, but Jack Skellington holding his own head is pretty awesome too.

Nightmare Before Christmas Headless Jack Skellington Mini-Backpack – ReRun

Guests will find these Loungefly Disney designs (and some other franchises) available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

If enough orders are placed, the bags will go into production and ship to fans in October or November 2024.

Lilo & Stitch Plush Stitch Mini-Backpack – ReRun

Ratatouille Cooking Pot Mini-Backpack – ReRun

Spider-Man Miles Morales Cosplay Mini-Backpack – ReRun

Snow White Evil Queen Lenticular Apple Mini-Backpack – ReRun

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Fireplace Light-Up Mini-Backpack – ReRun

