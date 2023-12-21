Jam to Your Favorite Tunes with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Bitty Boomers

Whether at home or on the go, we love jamming to Disney tunes and you know what makes the experience even better? Listening with Disney themed speakers! Over at Entertainment Earth guests will find a colorful assortment of bluetooth mini speakers from Bitty Boomers featuring characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars films.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Winter break is here, Christmas is on the way, and 2024 is just around the corner! So why not enjoy all of these events with playful songs, epic soundtracks, and delightful earworms played through Bitty Boomers speakers?!

The eye-catching and creative mini bluetooth speakers are the perfect option for home and on the go music entertainment and with designs showcasing Mickey Mouse, Deadpool, and Darth Vader, you can rep your favorite fandom too.

Entertainment Earth has more than 100 designs (spanning several franchises) in stock or available for pre-order including: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Disney100 X-Men Guardians of the Galaxy Star Wars



Snow White Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini-Speaker

Bitty Boomers have a 30 ft. wireless range and over 4 hours of music time on a single charge (micro USB charging cable included).

They measure just under 2-inches in tall and weigh only 1/4 of a pound. Additionally, users can connect 2 Bitty Boomers together for a true wireless stereo experience that will blow your mind.

Disney Bitty Boomers are available on Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $12.99 (cubes) to $59.99 (large 8-inch speaker) and links to the individual speakers can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

