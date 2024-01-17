Casual button ups have been a fashion staple for decades so naturally, it makes sense to infuse the style with a little bit of Disney flair and a fun assortment of colorful shirts have arrived on shopDisney. Whether you’re all on board with Mickey & Friends or prefer to explore the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars, there’s a style here you’re sure to love.

shopDisney is bringing all the fun to their clothing line this winter and while ladies often get to take the spotlight, these new offerings are designed with guys in mind.

Ten brightly colored button up shirts for men, along with five designs available for kids, have just debuted and bring the characters of Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Captain America, The Mandalorian and others to life in the most vibrant of ways.

Stitch Woven Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch – Navy

Stitch Woven Shirt for Adults – Lilo & Stitch – Tan

Many of these styles give off the “Hawaiian Shirt” aesthetic that has become popular in our everyday fashion and with Stitch bringing his energy to two designs, they truly are Hawaiian shirts!

Captain America Woven Shirt for Adults

The Avengers Woven Shirt for Adults

Meanwhile the Marvel crowd can hang with Captain America and the Avengers on a pair of blue-hued tops that will surely make a statement.

Dads wanting to twin with their kids can take inspiration from bad dad Darth Vader who’s living his life here as a Samurai.

Darth Vader and Stormtroopers as Samurai Woven Shirt for Adults – Star Wars

Darth Vader and Stormtroopers as Samurai Woven Shirt for Kids – Star Wars

The full range of button up shirts (and other casual styles) are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

