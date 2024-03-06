Give your Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars pin collections a little bit of new magic courtesy of FiGPiN. A new assortment of the uniquely packaged pins are on their way and guests can pre-order their favorites on Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- FiGPiN is celebrating the best of Disney and their various brands with new designs inspired by characters like Russell, Maribel, Hera Syndulla and more.
Up Russell FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
- These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.
- Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.
Encanto Bruno FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
- This wave of Disney pins sell for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. They will ship to fans in March.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**
Star Wars Rebels Kanan Jarrus FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
Star Wars Rebels Hera Syndulla FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
Up Carl FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
Encanto Mirabel FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
Encanto Antonio FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
X-Men '97 Morph FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
Disney 100 Toy Story Buzz Lightyear FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
X-Men '97 Morph FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin
What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:
- FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.
- Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as:
- The edition run
- Sequence number in the edition
- Artist bio
- Wave information
- Manufactured date
- Rarity scale
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!