Give your Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars pin collections a little bit of new magic courtesy of FiGPiN. A new assortment of the uniquely packaged pins are on their way and guests can pre-order their favorites on Entertainment Earth.

FiGPiN is celebrating the best of Disney and their various brands with new designs inspired by characters like Russell, Maribel, Hera Syndulla and more.

Up Russell FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.

Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.

Encanto Bruno FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

This wave of Disney pins sell for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Rebels Kanan Jarrus FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Star Wars Rebels Hera Syndulla FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Up Carl FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Encanto Mirabel FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Encanto Antonio FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

X-Men '97 Morph FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Disney 100 Toy Story Buzz Lightyear FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.

Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as: The edition run Sequence number in the edition Artist bio Wave information Manufactured date Rarity scale



