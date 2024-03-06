Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars FiGPiN Designs Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Give your Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars pin collections a little bit of new magic courtesy of FiGPiN. A new assortment of the uniquely packaged pins are on their way and guests can pre-order their favorites on Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

  • FiGPiN is celebrating the best of Disney and their various brands with new designs inspired by characters like Russell, Maribel, Hera Syndulla and more.

Up Russell FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

  • These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.
  • Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.

Encanto Bruno FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Star Wars Rebels Kanan Jarrus FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Star Wars Rebels Hera Syndulla FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Up Carl FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Encanto Mirabel FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Encanto Antonio FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

X-Men '97 Morph FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

Disney 100 Toy Story Buzz Lightyear FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin

What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:

  • FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.
  • Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as:
    • The edition run
    • Sequence number in the edition
    • Artist bio
    • Wave information
    • Manufactured date
    • Rarity scale

