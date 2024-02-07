Disney Parks Wishables: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Oh my goodness! It’s been ages since we’ve enjoyed a Wishables Wednesday so the fact that new micro plush pals are surfacing is really exciting! Today’s assortment of Disney Parks Wishables is inspired by Marvel’s presence at EPCOT through Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Fans don’t even have to leave home to acquire this cuteness as the blind bag series is available on shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

Happy Wishables Wednesday! Today Disney has introduced a new wave of Disney Parks Wishables themed to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

It’s been well over a year since Disney has introduced a new wave of Wishables, and while we don’t know if this release means the series is coming back with new monthly drops or if this a one-off, we’re excited for the chance to collect more plush.

Misfit heroes Rocket Racoon, Groot (he’s a tree), and other butt kicking Guardians are adding some power to your Disney collection as they suit up to save the day then shirk down for micro display.

The blue and yellow Nova Corps ship from entrance to the attraction has also been given a soft squishy makeover as it joins this wave of collectibles.

Inspired by the exciting roller coaster attraction that puts guests in the midst of the action, these charming plush remind us that saving the galaxy is a full time job, but a rewarding one.

As with previous releases, this series of Disney Parks Wishables includes one standalone character (Baby Groot) and four mystery plush.

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 each and are available on shopDisney and at the Disney Parks.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Micro – Limited Release

Mystery plushes featured this month include Rocket Star-Lord Gamora Nova Corp Star Blaster Vehicle



Baby Groot Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Micro – Limited Release

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

